Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 87.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ OBK opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

