Empowered Funds LLC Buys 7,492 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SASR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

