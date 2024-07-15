Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 317,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $510.57 million, a PE ratio of -42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

