Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 141,305 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,305 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.