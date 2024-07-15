Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

