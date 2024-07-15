Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bally’s by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALY

About Bally’s

(Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.