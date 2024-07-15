Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 64.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Popular stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

