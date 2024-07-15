Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 500.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.