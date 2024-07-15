Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 123,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

