Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VHI
Valhi Trading Up 6.6 %
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.
Valhi Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valhi
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.