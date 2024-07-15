Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valhi Trading Up 6.6 %

Valhi stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $508.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

