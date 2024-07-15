Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 221.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $371.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

