Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

