Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

