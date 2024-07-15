Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 1.7 %

Conduent stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Conduent

Insider Transactions at Conduent

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.