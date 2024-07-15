Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

