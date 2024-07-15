Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.58% of Civeo worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVEO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $332.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.