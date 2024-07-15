Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,812 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. HighPeak Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

