Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 121.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 54.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 74.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.