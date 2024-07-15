Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

