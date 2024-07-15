Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,429 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.