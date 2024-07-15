Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $123.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,458 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,268 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.