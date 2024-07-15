Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $144.45 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $7,695,921. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

