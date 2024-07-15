Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.