Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.2 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

