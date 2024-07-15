Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 20,579 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

