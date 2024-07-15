Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 27,442 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

