Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 7,887 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 314.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $230.06 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $281.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

