Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of Ennis worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE EBF opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

