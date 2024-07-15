Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $571,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $7,103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 274.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

