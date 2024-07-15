Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,217 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.