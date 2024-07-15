Empowered Funds LLC Sells 19,244 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

