Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $855.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $781.62 and a 200-day moving average of $704.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $876.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.