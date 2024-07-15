Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 58,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Genpact Stock Up 1.8 %

G stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

