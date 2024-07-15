Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock Sells 17,600 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total value of C$114,143.04.

Gregory Arnold Blaylock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76.

Shares of TSE EDR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.52. The company had a trading volume of 341,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,992. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

