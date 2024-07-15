Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 23,148 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $34.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

