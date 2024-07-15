Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $228.50 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $184.99 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

