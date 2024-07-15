Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

