Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,165 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $166.16 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

