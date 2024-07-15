Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 5,819 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $203.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

