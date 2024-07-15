Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nordson by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,341 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $237.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

