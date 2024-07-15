Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

