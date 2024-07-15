Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EME opened at $376.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.73. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

