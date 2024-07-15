Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $104.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.