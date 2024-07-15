Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Fastenal by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 304,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254,210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FAST opened at $65.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

