Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 177,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $32.61 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

