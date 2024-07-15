Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

