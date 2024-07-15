Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $71,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $3,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 211.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $4,041,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

CRH stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

