Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

