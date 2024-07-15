Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
ETHO stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile
The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.
