Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ETHO stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.