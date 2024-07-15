Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,506 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,913,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

